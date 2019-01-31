Home States Telangana

DPA calls for Pharm D Colleges bandh today

The six-year Doctor of Pharmacy course, also known as Pharm D, was introduced in 2008.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the Doctor of Pharmacy Association (DPA) have given a call for nationwide bandh of Pharm D Colleges on Thursday demanding clinical pharmacist posts to be created in government hospitals as per patient ratio. 

The six-year Doctor of Pharmacy course, also known as Pharm D, was introduced in 2008. However, association’s national president Dr Sai Kumar Katam said that the clinical pharmacists posts have not been created yet. Currently, in absence of the clinical pharmacists posts in government hospitals, the graduates are working as clinical research associates, drug safety associates and other posts. 

