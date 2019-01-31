‘Gandhi murder was first terror attack in India’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the 71st death anniversary of the Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi described the Mahatma’s death as “India’s first terror attack”. Taking to Twitter, the Hyderabad MP said, “Today is the date of independent India’s first terror attack by Nathuram Godse, whose guru was Savarkar. Both were found guilty of murder by Justice Jivanlal Kapoor Commission. India’s independence was hard fought, & it must be preserved from Savarkar’s heirs.”

On Janauary 30, 1948, Gamdhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist. Godse believed that Gandhi had favoured the political demands of Muslims during India’s partition. Earlier in the day, Hindu Mahasabha celebrated Gandhi’s death by shooting at his effigy.