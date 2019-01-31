HC asks for govt reply on Vidya volunteers’ plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to specify its stand in one week on a petition filed seeking the renewal of services of Vidya volunteers who were working in government schools. Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavli was passing this order in the petition filed by J Biksham and 98 others from Khammam district complaining that they were being forced to undergo fresh recruitment process every year.

When the government counsel sought some time to get instructions from the concerned authorities, the judge posted the matter to next Wednesday to facilitate the government to make its stand clear.