HC quashes PIL against setting up of elite bars

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refusing to interfere in the policy decision of the State government, a division bench of Telangana High Court has dismissed a PIL filed against setting up of elite bars in the State.When the PIL, filed by social worker Rajanala Srihari from Warangal, came up for hearing, the bench asked the petitioner to explain as to how the present case was a public interest petition. Special counsel of Telangana told the court that there were some rival liquor dealers behind the petitioner as they apprehend that their business would be affected if the said elite bars were opened in their areas.

After hearing both sides, the bench asked in what way the public interest would be served if someone who desires to spend more for having peaceful time in such bars. Refusing to interfere, the bench dismissed the PIL.