Heavy forces deployed across Telangana in view of Maoists’ bandh call

The Greyhounds teams and special police forces have intensified combing operation in the more than six Maoist-affected districts.

By Mouli Mareedu/ANIL KUMAR
Express News Service

HYDERABAD / BHUPALPALLY : The State intelligence officials have issued circulars to all the district unit heads and senior police officials asking them to take precautionary measures and provide security at the congested places and transportation points such as railway stations, theatres, public properties in Left Wing Extremism-affected places in view of Bharat Bandh call given by the CPI (Maoist). The banned outfit wants to observe Bandh on Thursday.

Security personnel check vehicles at Kaleswaram
bridge in Bhupalpally | Express

The Maoist party has been conducting week-long protest programmes at different places in several districts in the state, opposing the ‘Operation Samadhan’, an anti-Left Wing Extremism (LWE) operation strategy by the government. As part of closing the protest programmes, the Maoists have given a call for Bharat Bandh on Thursday. Taking into consideration inputs on extremists’ likely activities in Maoist-affected areas, the intelligence officials have warned the district superintendents of police (SPs) and senior IPS officers holding several key positions in the state against laxity in taking measurers in preventing Maoist violence.

In the circular, the intelligence officials have asked the police officials to provide security at the famous dams, bridges, railway stations, film theatres, congested places and other public places where government structures located in Maoist-affected localities to thwart violent  activities allegedly planned by the extremism outfit’s cadre. Keeping in view the ensuing elections for Parliament, the State police have kept a close watch on movements of Maoists in border areas with other states. 

“As precautionary measures, police have provided heavy forces at Kaaleswaram Mahadevapur, Palimela, Kannayigudem, Vaajedu, Venkatapuram, Eturunaagaram, Mangapet and Tadvai mandals in Jayashanker Bhupalpally district,’’ senior police officials said. “We have provided additional forces including para military staff at the prestigious — Kaaleswaram project based on intelligence inputs on possible threats from Maoist party cadre.” 

Combing intensified 

The Greyhounds teams and special police forces have intensified combing operation in the more than six Maoist-affected districts. The local police in several districts have initiated frisking and checks at different places. 

Meanwhile, imposing prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC in the city, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar warned the miscreants against indulging in purveying fake news through social networking sites. If anyone is found violating rules, police would take stern action, the Police Commissioner said.

Security beefed up at Kaleshwaram Project 
Bhupalpally: Following ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by the CPI (Maoist) on Thursday, the district police and central para-military forces have taken up intensive combing and checking in the bordering areas of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. 

In the wake of intelligence report that Maoists might try to attack Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), a large contingent of police has been deployed at the project sites. 

“Security has been beefed up at all the project sites in the district. Our men have been put on high alert and measures are being taken to keep ultras away from the district,” SP R Bhaskaran said.

Intensive combing and checking is going on at Kaleshwaram, Mahadevpur, Pallimela, Kaniyegudem, Wazedu, Venkatapuram, Eturnagaram, Mangapeta and Tadvai mandals of the district. 

