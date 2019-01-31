Home States Telangana

Jagruthi brings home 14 stranded migrants

On 6.30 am on Wednesday, the 14 persons reached Kachiguda station through Delhi, and then proceeded towards their villages in Nizamabad district.

Published: 31st January 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As many as 14 of 15 persons who were stranded in Erbil, Iraq for months returned to their villages in Nizamabad district on Wednesday after Nizamabad MP K Kavitha, the Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association and Consul General of India in Erbil intervened into the matter and arranged for their repatriation. 

On 6.30 am on Wednesday, the 14 persons reached Kachiguda station through Delhi, and then proceeded towards their villages in Nizamabad district. Their travel costs were borne by Telangana Jagruthi, of which Kavitha is the founder, after netizens appealed to her to intervene into the matter. 

Naveen Achari, the General Secretary of Telangana Jagruthi, who was there to receive the persons said, “People have been facing problems for months over there. The passports and visas agents have provided were problematic and they did not get any jobs. We intimated MP Kavitha. The MP then spoke to officials in the Embassy and their fines were cleared.”Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association president P Basanth Reddy appreaciated and thanked Kavitha for her help 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp