Jagruthi brings home 14 stranded migrants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 14 of 15 persons who were stranded in Erbil, Iraq for months returned to their villages in Nizamabad district on Wednesday after Nizamabad MP K Kavitha, the Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association and Consul General of India in Erbil intervened into the matter and arranged for their repatriation.

On 6.30 am on Wednesday, the 14 persons reached Kachiguda station through Delhi, and then proceeded towards their villages in Nizamabad district. Their travel costs were borne by Telangana Jagruthi, of which Kavitha is the founder, after netizens appealed to her to intervene into the matter.

Naveen Achari, the General Secretary of Telangana Jagruthi, who was there to receive the persons said, “People have been facing problems for months over there. The passports and visas agents have provided were problematic and they did not get any jobs. We intimated MP Kavitha. The MP then spoke to officials in the Embassy and their fines were cleared.”Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association president P Basanth Reddy appreaciated and thanked Kavitha for her help