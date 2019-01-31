MBT files case against Hindu leader

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan on Thursday lodged a complaint at Habeebnagar police station against Puja Shakun Pandey, the national secretary of Hindu Mahasabha for recreating the scene of assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by shooting at a photo of the late leader on his death anniversary.

In his complaint, Amjed Ullah Khan said that Puja Shakun Pandey had shouted slogans in support of Nathuram Godse, the man who killed Gandhi, and then posed with a weapon alongside a poster of Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh. She had then shot at the photo.

The picture and video of the incident have gone viral on social networking sites, prompting criticism from many observers across the internet. Habeebnagar police said they had received the complaint and would look into the matter and take the necessary action.