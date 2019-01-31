No water for three days at Bhadrachalam

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Even the mighty Godavari river can sometimes not be enough. The temple town of Bhadrachalam is going through a severe water supply crisis due to a reduction in the water flow in the river. People of the town and devotees to the historic Rama Temple have had irregular water supply for the past three days.

Irrigation department officials tell Express that the reason behind this is the construction of a check dam at Tupakulagudem in Bhupalapalli district. This is a part of the State government’s massive and ambitious Kaleshwaram scheme.

Sources say that there are water supply issues in 15 out of the 28 colonies in the town. Half of the population continue to depend on bore wells and public taps. Assistant Engineer of Health Department K Satya said that the lack of water levels at the intake well was the reason for all the problems.