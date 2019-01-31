Petition filed against auction of sarpanch post

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A petition was filed in the Telangana high court against the alleged auction of sarpanch post in Thimmareddyguda village of Vemulapally mandal, Nalgonda district. Petitioner M Ram Reddy, in his petition, sought directions to the concerned authorities to conduct enquiry and cancel the election.

He alleged that the respondent D Laxmi and her husband had threatened the village aspirants for the post with dire consequences if they file nomination for the post. She and her husband had colluded with the returning officer and other officials concerned and hatched a plan to grab the post by offering lakhs of rupees to the locals, he said. Though a complaint was made on January 20, no action was taken by the returning officer, the petitioner added.