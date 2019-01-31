Home States Telangana

Petition filed against auction of sarpanch post

A petition was filed in the Telangana high court against the alleged auction of sarpanch post in Thimmareddyguda village of Vemulapally mandal, Nalgonda district. 

Published: 31st January 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A petition was filed in the Telangana high court against the alleged auction of sarpanch post in Thimmareddyguda village of Vemulapally mandal, Nalgonda district. Petitioner M Ram Reddy, in his petition, sought directions to the concerned authorities to conduct enquiry and cancel the election.

He alleged that the respondent D Laxmi and her husband had threatened the village aspirants for the post with dire consequences if they file nomination for the post. She and her husband had colluded with the returning officer and other officials concerned and hatched a plan to grab the post by offering lakhs of rupees to the locals, he said. Though a complaint was made on January 20, no action was taken by the returning officer, the petitioner added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp