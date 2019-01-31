Home States Telangana

‘Popularity of Modi, Rahul waning, regional parties will rule the roost’

TRS leader and Nizamabad MP K Kavitha. | (File | EPS)

HYDERABAD:  Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity graph is nose-diving and at the same time AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s graph is not going up either. Answering a volley of questions on Twitter, Kavitha said that, in such a scenario, it was logical to assume that regional parties would be in a better position after the Lok Sabha elections.

“After the polls, (Chief Minister) K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS will play a key role,” she emphasised. 

When a netizen asked her about the entry of Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi into active politics, Kavitha said, “Priyanka had played a guest role in politics all these years. She used to only accompany her mother Sonia or brother to meetings. Now she has been given a permanent role in Congress.” ​

She threw a jab at Priyanka Gandhi, reminding her of her brother Rahul’s recent promise of implementing universal basic income in case Congress came to power at the Centre. “Indira Gandhi had coined the slogan ‘Garibi Hatao’. Congress ruled the country for a very long time, but could not fulfil this promise. My suggestion to Priyanka is to ensure her party actually implements its promises,” she said. 

On AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s criticism on TRS joining hands with YSRCP, she said that it was up to Naidu to choose his own path and that TRS wouldn’t question him. “The same way, Naidu should not meddle in TRS affairs,” she said. 

‘Modi did nothing for TS’
Asked about the Prime Minister’s performance in office, Kavitha said there were many expectations from him when he came to power. “But he has failed to meet expectations of Telangana. We received no benefits. In fact, in his first Cabinet meeting, he merged seven mandals of TS with AP. He won’t get the people’s support this time.” 

Other States should learn from TS: Gutha
Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi chairman  and TRS leader Gutha Sukhender Reddy alleged that both the Congress and BJP, which have ruled the country for a combined seven decades, were responsible for the destruction of agriculture sector in the country. Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmer-friendly programmes had showed other States how governments could work towards welfare of farmers. He called for better cooperation with the Centre in dealing with agrarian issues as well. 

