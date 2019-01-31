Telangana reels under cold wave

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State continues to be under the grip of cold weather as severe cold wave conditions prevailed in Hyderabad, Adilabad, Warangal (Urban) and Peddapalle districts on Wednesday, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), as temperatures plummeted 3-9 degree Celsius below normal across the State.

The lowest temperature recorded on Wednesday was 3.4 degrees Celsius at around 7 am in Pochara in Adilabad district, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society. At different mandals in Adilabad, the minimum temperatures were recorded between 3 to 6 degrees Celsius at Adilabad (U), Bheempoor, Neradigonda, Bela, Bazarhathnoor, Jainad and Talamadugu. In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature was nine degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal.