Home States Telangana

‘System poses danger to journalists’

Working journalists who are independent of political and powerful influence are in danger in India, said veteran journalist Seema Mustafa. 

Published: 31st January 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Working journalists who are independent of political and powerful influence are in danger in India, said veteran journalist Seema Mustafa. Addressing an interactive session organized at the Ghulam Ahmed Auditorium, Mustafa said phone calls of people in privilege often decide the news to be presented on a given day, more often belittling the importance of other stories. 

She said journalists are in danger because of this system just like Gauri Lankesh was targeted. Similarly, curbs on the journalists in Kashmir who were not allowed to participate in Republic Day celebrations are also commendable, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp