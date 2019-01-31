‘System poses danger to journalists’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Working journalists who are independent of political and powerful influence are in danger in India, said veteran journalist Seema Mustafa. Addressing an interactive session organized at the Ghulam Ahmed Auditorium, Mustafa said phone calls of people in privilege often decide the news to be presented on a given day, more often belittling the importance of other stories.

She said journalists are in danger because of this system just like Gauri Lankesh was targeted. Similarly, curbs on the journalists in Kashmir who were not allowed to participate in Republic Day celebrations are also commendable, she said.