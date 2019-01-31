Telangana govt amends SGST Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Wednesday issued an Ordinance amending the Telangana Goods and Services Tax, the first this year. Among the major amendments, the threshold for composition tax payers has been increased from `1 crore to `1.5 crore.

The Centre had amended the CGST Act and several other States too amended their respective Acts accordingly. The amendments were to come to force from February 1. To facilitate this, Governor ESL Narasimhan had prorogued the Assembly and Council on Tuesday.