Telangana looking beyond IT and Pharma: Jayesh Ranjan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is looking beyond the IT and Pharma sectors, and focussing on electronics manufacturing, food processing and textiles, said Jayesh Ranjan, the Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department. In a conference hall filled with top business persons, Jayesh Ranjan explained why Telangana is a good destination to do business.

“We want to push three more sectors — electronics manufacturing, food processing and textiles. We have sectoral policies for all these sectors and dedicated officers too. Just like Make in India national programme, we have our own version called as Make in Telangana under which investments in these sectors are looked after by dedicated teams headed by a director,” said Jayesh Ranjan at the FICCI National Executive Committee meeting held here on Wednesday.

The principal secretary said that those who have already invested in the State have invested again for second or third time. Most of the industrialists said they chose Telangana because of the ease of doing business, he said.

Principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that Welspun Group and Adani Group are in the process of setting up their logistics in the State.”

“Adani’s Logistics Park will come up close to their aerospace project,” Jayesh Ranjan informed.