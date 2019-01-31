TRS makes a clean sweep in panchayat polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS consolidated its grip over villages in the State by making a clean sweep of the panchayats in the third and final phase of polling on Wednesday. The TRS won in around 60 per cent villages leaving only 20 per cent villages to the main Opposition, the Congress. Others including BJP, TDP and the Left shared the remaining villages. With this second stupendous victory, the TRS proved critics wrong that the party cadre base was not good in rural areas.

The Gram Panchayat elections proved that the network of TRS was very strong in rural areas and the rural folk were with the party after the introduction of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Asara pensions and other schemes. The total voting percentage registered in the third phase was 88.03. The highest polling percentage of 94.99 was registered in Yadadri-Bhongir district and the lowest of 77.70 in Jagtial district.

As against the total 12,751 panchayats, elections were held for 12,682 panchayats. The TRS won in more than 7,600 villages. Panchayat Raj Commissioner Neetu Kumari Prasad has fixed Feb 2 for the first meeting of the Gram Panchayats, for which elections were held in three phases.