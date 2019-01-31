Home States Telangana

TRS makes a clean sweep in panchayat polls

 The ruling TRS consolidated its grip over villages in the State by making a clean sweep of the panchayats in the third and final phase of polling on Wednesday.

Published: 31st January 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

TRS,

Image of TRS supporters used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The ruling TRS consolidated its grip over villages in the State by making a clean sweep of the panchayats in the third and final phase of polling on Wednesday. The TRS won in around 60 per cent villages leaving only 20 per cent villages to the main Opposition, the Congress. Others including BJP, TDP and the Left shared the remaining villages. With this second stupendous victory, the TRS proved critics wrong that the party cadre base was not good in rural areas.

The Gram Panchayat elections proved that the network of TRS was very strong in rural areas and the rural folk were with the party after the introduction of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Asara pensions and other schemes. The total voting percentage registered in the third phase was 88.03. The highest polling percentage of 94.99 was registered in Yadadri-Bhongir district and the lowest of 77.70  in Jagtial district.

As against the total 12,751 panchayats, elections were held for 12,682 panchayats. The TRS won in more than 7,600 villages. Panchayat Raj Commissioner Neetu Kumari Prasad has fixed Feb 2 for the first meeting of the Gram Panchayats, for which elections were held in three phases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp