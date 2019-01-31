Home States Telangana

Telangana State Council of Higher Education wants health benefits for teachers

It was submitted to the special chief secretary (higher education) on Wednesday.

Published: 31st January 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has recommended extension of health schemes to both in-service and retired teachers of private aided degree colleges as well as universities along with revision of pension for retired teachers. The TSCHE made the recommendations in its report to the committee constituted by the State government on implementation of the seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC).

It was submitted to the special chief secretary (higher education) on Wednesday. The service rules conditions are applicable for a period of 10 years — from 2016-2026. However, if the State does not approve the recommendations, the budget from the Cente will lapse on March 31.  “We are hoping the government issues a GO soon or at least before March 31 when the  funds lapse,” said Prof T Papi Reddy, chairman, TSCHE. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp