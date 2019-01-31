Telangana State Council of Higher Education wants health benefits for teachers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has recommended extension of health schemes to both in-service and retired teachers of private aided degree colleges as well as universities along with revision of pension for retired teachers. The TSCHE made the recommendations in its report to the committee constituted by the State government on implementation of the seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC).

It was submitted to the special chief secretary (higher education) on Wednesday. The service rules conditions are applicable for a period of 10 years — from 2016-2026. However, if the State does not approve the recommendations, the budget from the Cente will lapse on March 31. “We are hoping the government issues a GO soon or at least before March 31 when the funds lapse,” said Prof T Papi Reddy, chairman, TSCHE.