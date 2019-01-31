VVPAT slips: Telangana High Court tells Election Commission to file counter affidavits by February 7

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to file counter affidavit by February 7 in the writ petitions filed by Congress leaders seeking direction to the ECI to count all the printed slips of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) polled in the recent Assembly election to the constituencies from where they have contested and lost, and to nullify the potential errors in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and to recount and crosscheck VVPAT slips of all polling stations in their segments. Further, the bench directed the petitioners to file their reply affidavits to the ECI counters by February 14.

The bench was passing this order in the petitions filed separately by Congress leaders Malreddy Ranga Reddy, N Padmavathi Reddy and Addanki Dayakar, who lost in the hands of TRS candidates. They alleged that the returning officers concerned had failed to take their representations into consideration for cross verifying the votes displayed on the EVMs and VVPATs.

The petitioners’ counsel told the court that there was exigency in hearing their pleas as the data/print in VVPATs would be erased after 45 days. Once the print was erased then the purpose of filing the writ petitions would be defeated, he said.

On the other hand, standing counsel for ECI informed the Court that the VVPATs data would be preserved for five years under the rules in vogue. Raising an objection to filing of writ petitions on the issue, he sought court directions to the petitioners to file election petitions on their issue.