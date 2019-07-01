Amit Shah to address public meeting in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP president and Union Minister for Home Amit Shah will address a major public meeting on July 17 to galvanise the party the workers into action ahead of elections to municipalities and municipal corporations in the State.

Speaking to reporters at Delhi after a meeting with Amit Shah and party working president JP Nadda, party State unit president K Laxman said that they were now seized of the municipal elections ahead of them.

Referring to assault on woman forest department official in the State, Laxman said that “the act made people hang their heads in shame”.

He said that it is the AIMIM which is calling the shots in the TRS government, referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s policy of appeasement of Muslims.