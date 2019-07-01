Babli project gates to be opened today

Home States Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation Engineers of the Nanded and Nizamabad districts of Maharashtra and Telangana respectively will open the gates of the Babli Project — located in Dharmabad, Nanded — on Monday. 

According to a Supreme Court judgment, the Babli Project gates will remain open for up to 120 days during the monsoon season. The gates will be closed on October 29, 2019.

As of now, the project lacks water. This means that opening of gates would most likely not provide inflows to its downstream project — the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), situated in Pochampad village under Balkonda Assembly constituency in Nizamabad district.

Recently, the irrigation secretaries of both the states met in Mumbai. Another meeting of the chief engineers and superintendent engineers from Telangana and Maharashtra was held at Nanded and SRSP site respectively. 

During the meetings, they reviewed the existing flood management systems and decided to improve coordination between Nanded and Nizamabad (SRSP) officials. They also sought to share flood and rainfall information via WhatsApp.

Last year, during the monsoons, the SRSP received inflows from the upstream project — 3TMC in June and 5 TMC in July. Over the last few days, Maharashtra has been receiving rains. However, the catchment areas of River Godavari — including Aurangabad and Nanded — have not been receiving enough.
While speaking to Express, the SRSP Superintending Engineer (SE) G Srinivas Reddy said that in last 10 years, the project has received heavy rains and floods only twice. Rains were normal or below normal otherwise. 

The official said that the SRSP would receive good rain/floods in the month of August. He was optimistic about receiving inflows and has already alerted staff about the need for flood management.

