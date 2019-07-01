Civil Supplies procures record-high paddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Civil Supplies Department has procured a record 77.41 lakh metric tons of paddy from as many as 14.73 lakh farmers across the State during 2018-19. The crops were procured at the minimum support price set by the government and the farmers were paid an amount of `13,673 crore.

While the price for common variety of paddy was `1470 per quintal, the rate for Grade-A variety was `1,510 per quintal. The State Civil Supplies chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy conducted a review meeting at his chamber in the Civil Supplies Bhavan, Hyderabad on Sunday. Telangana stands second, after Punjab, in terms of paddy procurement in the country.