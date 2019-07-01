Home States Telangana

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to review development works in Chintamadaka

Ahead of CM’s visit, Harish Rao held a meeting with officials on the status of pending issues in the village

Published: 01st July 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long time, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be visiting his native village of Chintamadaka in erstwhile Medak district.

According to Siddipet MLA and former minister T Harish Rao, the chief minister would be visiting the village which falls in Siddipet Assembly constituency in about a week’s time. Ahead of the chief minister’s visit, the former minister held a review meeting with officials on the status of various development works and pending issues in the village.

Harish Rao also held a meeting with Siddipet Collector  P Venkatarma Reddy and officials of various departments. He asked the officials to ensure that all arrangements are foolproof for the chief minister’s visit and that there should not be any laxity in this aspect.

During his visit, the chief minister will not only review the issues concerning the people with the officials, he would also interact with people to get feedback on whether they were getting the benefits of the welfare schemes in time and without any difficulty.
The chief minister will also dine with the villagers. As the chief minister is likely to inquire about reaching the government benefits to landless poor, the MLA had asked  the officials to quickly identify the beneficiaries. 

The chief minister is also likely to visit Ram temple which is under construction in the in the village. 
Harish Rao wanted the officials to prepare a report on the requirements of the village and the status of development works.
He was particular that the official should be ready with a presentation as to how tanks and canals could be inter-linked in the wake of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project being commissioned by the chief minister.

