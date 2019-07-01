KT Rama Rao wants TRS membership drive completed well ahead of deadline

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday called upon party workers to ensure that 51 per cent of the members of the committees that are being formed to take up membership enrolment drive should be from among SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.

Addressing party functionaries in-charge of membership enrolment drive at Telangana Bhavan here, the TRS leader said that they should complete their work much head of the July 20 deadline.

He said that already, 60 lakh membership enrolment books had been sent to those who are in charge of all the 119 Assembly segments in the State. He said arrangements are being made to digitise the data relating to members who are being enrolled into the party. He said constitution of village, mandal, basti and division committees too should be constituted simultaneously.

“Those in charge of enrolment should take enough care that at last 30 per cent of new members would be fulltime workers for the party. Also they should bear in mind that details that they obtain from members should be complete in all respects since they would be covered under an accident insurance scheme,” he said.

Rama Rao also said arrangements are being made to help people enrol themselves online.