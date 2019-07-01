Nizamabad Lok Sabha poll result proved farmer is the king: BJP leader D Arvind

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BJP leader and Nizamabad MP D Arvind has said that all the caste-based organisations should think in terms of their traditional occupations and work for unity, instead of thinking on the lines of castes which ‘never existed in our society’. Speaking at the ‘Annadatala Ashirwada Sabha’ organised by Munnuru Kapu Sangam Nizamabad unit to felicitate him, Arvind said: “We are all Hindus.

We should keep this concept in our mind and show our unity. Not think on the lines of caste.” Sharing the dais with his father and RS member D Srinivas, Arvind also thanked the Sangam and its leaders for organising programme as “Annadatala Ashirwada Sabha” instead of under the caste name, while adding “it is time to fight against caste (system)”.

Referring to the LS election results, he said, “Farmer is the king. The Nizamabad farmers have proved this popular slogan is right by defeating the CM’s daughter (K Kavitha).” He added, “BJP is not a communal party. The people’s verdict showed which party is encouraging the communalism.”