Home States Telangana

65 per cent of top nutritional apps are of poor quality: National Institute of Nutrition

Apps that scored over 70% were considered to be of ‘good quality’. However, just seven of the 20 made the cut.

Published: 02nd July 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Using an app to shed flab and count calories has become a fad. Millions of people download such apps, but using them might not just be unhealthy, but even dangerous, according to a recent study by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN).

The study, titled ‘Calorie-counting smartphone apps: Effectiveness in nutritional awareness, lifestyle modification and weight management among young Indian adults’, assessed 20 of the most downloaded and top-rated free calorie-counting apps on the Google Play Store and rated them on a 55-point scale. 
The scale considered parameters like the authenticity of the information, the inclusion of cognitive behavioural aspects, and content accuracy.

Apps that scored over 70 per cent were considered to be of ‘good quality’. However, just seven of the 20 made the cut. Many did not use scientifically-approved data to calculate calorie intake, BMI was not calculated by nine apps, and 30 per cent promoted unsafe weight-loss goals like losing more than 500g-1kg per week.

Big differences found when checked against each other
For the same food, while some of the top 20 mobile apps underestimated the calorie intake, others overestimated it. Besides, healthy eating habits like the inclusion of fruits and vegetables and limiting saturated fatty acids were encouraged by only eight of the 20 apps; and regular physical activity, by only 50per cent of the apps. Change in waist or hip circumferences were recorded by only five apps, according to the study

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Institute of Nutrition
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp