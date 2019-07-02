Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to report on lynching

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, referring to a report, pointed out that there have been as many as 17 lynching incidents in just Jharkhand alone, indicating that citizens were being radicalised.

The report Owaisi was referring to had stated 44 people were lynched between May 2015 and December 2018. On Twitter, he said, “It’s not correct to hold a whole state responsible for the crimes of a few. But if there are 17 lynchings in just one state, then clearly those in power should be asked what they’ve been doing to stop radicalisation in society.”