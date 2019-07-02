Home States Telangana

Constable booked for assaulting daughter-in-law and her father 

The Two Town police have registered a case against a head police constable, for allegedly beating up his daughter-in-law in the court premises of Khammam town on Monday.

Published: 02nd July 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 08:37 AM

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Two Town police have registered a case against a head police constable, for allegedly beating up his daughter-in-law in the court premises of Khammam town on Monday.According to sources, the accused Tavudoju Venkateswarlu assaulted his daughter-in-law Bhavani, just as she was about to return home after attending the hearing of her divorce case with his son.

The constable’s son Bhaskara Chary had married Bhavani in 2018. Within a short while, however, Bhaskara Chary raise numerous allegations against Bhavani and applied for a divorce in the court.On Monday, Bhavani and her father had appeared before the court for a hearing of the case.

While they were returning, Venkateswarlu who was posted at the court suddenly attacked them and started to beat them up with a wooden stick. The victims lodged a complaint against the head constable in Two Town Police Station. The police said that a case was registered. 

