Facial recognition entry trials begin at RGIA

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the country, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is all set to launch the face-recognition facility, as trials started on Monday and will continue for a month. The face-recognition technology may do away with Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) physically checking passengers’ government issued identification documents at the airport entrance.

The initiative has received good response from the passengers, and #FaceRecognitionatRGIA was trending on Twitter. Once the system is introduced, passengers can go through security check points at the airport by just looking into the camera to record and identify themselves via biometrics. This facility will also mean passengers may not have to show travel documents, boarding pass and identity proof at checkpoints.

Explaining the procedure, a well-placed source said, “Two registration kiosks have been placed near the departure gates No 1 and 3. The registration started at 8 am and it is completely voluntary. Over a 100 people have volunteered to register with the trial. At the registration desk, a CISF officer will check your documents, and then a face-recognition camera will capture the image of your face. The image along with the details of your documents will be stored in a database and you will be provided with a unique Digi Yatra ID.”

After the trials are over and government approves the plan, passengers can register with their face ID once and during subsequent entries the system will be able to recognise their face and document details from the database via a face recognition camera placed at the entry. Passengers will also be able to use unique Digi Yatra ID as documentation while buying tickets in the future.