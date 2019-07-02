Home States Telangana

High Court notice to Telangana, cops on PIL against ‘honour killings’

A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the State government and the police for filing counter affidavits in a PIL seeking to constitute a special investigation team (SIT)

Published: 02nd July 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the State government and the police for filing counter affidavits in a PIL seeking to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe 36 ‘honour killings’ in the State and to submit a report to the court.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by U Sambasiva Rao, social activist and coordinator of Telangana State Bahujan Resistance Forum, alleging failure of the State administration and the police in curtailing ‘honour killings’. Petitioner’s counsel V Raghunath told the court that about 36 honour killings took place in the State, but the police had failed to contain such killings.

Though the victims approached the police prior to the killings, their plea was ignored, he pointed out and cited the incidents that took place in Nalgonda (Pranay case), Karimnagar (Naresh) and Nizamabad (G Kumar). After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to home secretary, DGP, Rachakonda CP, district collectors of Warangal and Rangareddy for filing counter affidavits on the issue and posted the matter to July 22 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Honour killings
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp