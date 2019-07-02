Input subsidy: Agri secy told to file addl affidavit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State agriculture secretary to file an additional affidavit regarding the input subsidy given to farmers in Adilabad district, who suffered crop damage due to unprecedented rains in August last year.

Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, agriculture secretary C Parthasarathi appeared before the bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther dealing with the PIL filed by one Kallem Karunakar Reddy, seeking direction to the State government to extend financial aid to the rain-hit farmers.

The government represented by the agriculture secretary submitted details pertaining to sanction of `12 crore to be paid to 28,000 farmers towards input subsidy. In all, `22.34 crore was sanctioned, he added. Convinced with the response, the bench dispensed with his appearance for the next date of case hearing and directed him to file an additional affidavit by furnishing all details in a week.