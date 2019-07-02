Telangana BJP chief Laxman, MP Kishan Reddy meet President Kovind, submit memo on Inter fiasco

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party members from the State on Monday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to intervene and render justice to the families of 27 Intermediate students who killed themselves after the goof up in their results.

The delegation was led by K Laxman and BJP Telangana president, and Minister of State of Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. In the memorandum, Laxman wrote, “We have no option but to draw the attention of the President of India towards the tragic series of events. In a situation where Right to Life of innocent students is being trampled upon by the agencies of the government by subjecting them to insurmountable emotional agony and the duly elected government..behaves as though nothing had happened. We have no option but to seek the intervention of the Hon’ble President of India.”

The BJP urged the President to seek a report from the Telangana government on the suicides and the circumstances which forced them to take such a step. “The TS-BJP feels that a judicial enquiry into the entire episode will unravel the truth and therefore we request you to examine the possibility of advising the Governor of Telangana to order for an of Telangana,” it said.

Referring to the enquiry committee that was set up by the State government into the matter, BJP said that its report pointed out that Globarena neither had the experience nor the expertise for the contract. “In spite of such a categorical report of the committee, the government has remained a mute spectator and no action was taken against anyone,” it said.