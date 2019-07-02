Home States Telangana

New Assembly Secretariat will be Telangana’s pride, say TRS leaders

He compared the Congress leaders’ visit to the Secretariat complex to a ‘street play’.

Published: 02nd July 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders on Monday defended Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to construct a new Secretariat complex from the Congress party’s criticisms. Speaking to reporters at TRS headquarters in Hyderabad, TRS MLA Balka Suman, MLA Srinivas Reddy and party secretary Gattu Ramchander Rao said Congress leaders were deluded to think that the Secretariat building is for only the chief minister. 

“It has become fashionable for Congress leaders to oppose any project taken up by the TRS government,” said Balka Suman. He compared the Congress leaders’ visit to the Secretariat complex to a ‘street play’.

“Thanks to KCR’s vision, the new Secretariat and Assembly buildings will serve the State for the next 100 years. Everyone in the State has welcomed this decision,” said Suman. 

The TRS leader said that there was very little parking space in the current Secretariat, no fire safety measures and was generally inconvenient. “Both Congress and BJP should stop opposing its demolition,” he said. 

Elsewhere, at the Secretariat, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the government would construct the new complexes at any cost. “Both the buildings (Secretariat and Assembly) will become the pride of Telangana,” he declared. Yadav too criticised the Congress leaders who toured the Secretariat on Monday. “They made insipid comments against KCR only for publicity. They treated their visit like a picnic,” he said. 

