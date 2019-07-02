Home States Telangana

NIMS to get new out-patient department

Health Minister Eatela Rajender has said that the government is planning  to build a new out-patient department at the Nizam’s Institute of  Medical Sciences. (NIMS).  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Health Minister Eatela Rajender has said that the government is planning  to build a new out-patient department at the Nizam’s Institute of  Medical Sciences. (NIMS). ‘’Land has been allotted by the government for the new building. It was decided to have a new OP building considering the surge in the number of patients vising the hospital. Nurses and other technical staff will also be recruited,” the minister said.

He was inaugurating a renovated floor and advanced medical equipment in the Millenium block for departments of pathology, microbiology, and biochemistry at NIMS on Monday. He also launched a new blood irradiator  purchased at a cost of `30 lakh under the hospital’s stem cell project funded by the Department of Science and Technology.

The new equipment and infrastructure in the department of pathology and biochemistry include state-of-the-art customised grossing room, automated clinical chemistry analyzers, automated H&E stainers and automated hematology analyzer. These equipment are capable of handling 1,000-1,200 samples a day. The blood irradiator is used to prevent blood transfusion associated with graft-versus host disease. 

