‘No question of joining BJP’

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Reacting to rumours that he is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, former Deputy Chief Minister and MLC Kadiyam Srihari on Monday stated he would continue in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Srihari was responding to reports published in newspapers that he was planning to leave TRS and join BJP. In a statement, he said, “A few people are spreading lies in an attempt to damage my reputation. I am very comfortable in TRS. I wish to continue under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao for the development of the State.”

Srihari, a prominent Dalit leader in the State, claimed BJP was spearheading policies that were ‘anti-Dalit’ and ‘anti-minorities’, and hence there was no possibility of him joining it. “Such rumours were spread during the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Today, once again, some persons are making mischief, trying to mislead the people. If they don’t stop spreading these lied, I will take legal action against them,” he said.

For a long time, Kadiyam Srihari was one of the most powerful men in erstwhile Warangal district.

However, since his arch-rival Errabelli Dayakar Rao was made Panchayat Raj Minister, Srihari has almost been sidelined within the TRS. Dayakar Rao is the party in-charge in the district. He has been credited for the party’s good performance in the Lok Sabha, MLA and local body elections. On the other hand, Srihari was reportedly unable to get an MLA ticket for his daughter Kavya.