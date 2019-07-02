OU campus becomes Wi-Fi enabled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Adding another feather to its cap, the Osmania University in its centenary year has become a Wi-Fi enabled campus with creation of ICT infrastructure worth `15 crore for Wi-Fi enabled services.On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Digital India programme on Monday, Union Minister for Electronics, Information Technology and Law Affairs Ravi Shankar Prasad remotely inaugurated the Wi-Fi services at OU along with the North Eastern Hill University, Shillong.

The OU is one of the five Universities in the country selected under Digital Indian Project by the Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. Accordingly, there are 1,379 hotspots covering the entire campus -- administrative, academic and amenities areas covering 113 buildings.

This facility would benefit more than 12,000 students, scholars, faculty and staff of the university and helps them to access e-books, online libraries and journals, open education resources and study material available globally.

Vice-chancellor Prof S Ramachandram and nodal officer of the Wi-Fi enabled project, said the project will enable the varsity to enrich the academic environment under ‘Connectivity Anywhere’ in Universities as a part of ‘Digital India’.