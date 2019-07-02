Home States Telangana

Principal hurls abuses, phone at woman teacher 

  In a shocking incident, a teacher was manhandled by the principal of a government upper primary school in Gandipet after an argument over the timing of the school assembly, here on Monday. 

Published: 02nd July 2019 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a shocking incident, a teacher was manhandled by the principal of a government upper primary school in Gandipet after an argument over the timing of the school assembly, here on Monday. 
The teacher approached the Gandipet police station and lodged a complaint against Principal Dasari Ramulu, but she was forced to withdraw her complaint following the intervention of the Mandal Education Officer (MEO).   

Principal Dasari Ramulu reportedly lost his cool when Kalva Manorama, the victim, asked the former why the school assembly was conducted ahead of the scheduled time. The teacher said that the principal lost his temper and started abusing her. When she protested, he became violent and threw her phone at her.

“The MEO said sir (principal) will apologise and that I should not file a case. He being a higher officer, we have to obey his instructions,” she said. According to Manorama, Ramulu is known for being short-tempered and abusing teachers. Despite several complaints against him, no action was ever taken, she claimed. Meanwhile, the police said an inquiry would be conducted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp