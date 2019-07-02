Principal hurls abuses, phone at woman teacher 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a teacher was manhandled by the principal of a government upper primary school in Gandipet after an argument over the timing of the school assembly, here on Monday.

The teacher approached the Gandipet police station and lodged a complaint against Principal Dasari Ramulu, but she was forced to withdraw her complaint following the intervention of the Mandal Education Officer (MEO).

Principal Dasari Ramulu reportedly lost his cool when Kalva Manorama, the victim, asked the former why the school assembly was conducted ahead of the scheduled time. The teacher said that the principal lost his temper and started abusing her. When she protested, he became violent and threw her phone at her.

“The MEO said sir (principal) will apologise and that I should not file a case. He being a higher officer, we have to obey his instructions,” she said. According to Manorama, Ramulu is known for being short-tempered and abusing teachers. Despite several complaints against him, no action was ever taken, she claimed. Meanwhile, the police said an inquiry would be conducted.