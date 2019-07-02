Home States Telangana

Special police to protect child rights in Telangana

BBA has suggested the immediate constitution of a State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), with sufficient staff and funds.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader and former Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar on Monday said the State government would soon create a special police force for the protection of children. Kumar, along with chief advisor of NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), Sameer Mathur, called on Chief Secretary SK Joshi at the Secretariat. 

Speaking to reporters later, Kumar said the government will set up a State-level commission for the protection of child rights. He recalled how the government had rescued nearly 15,000 children in the State so far. Mathur too appreciated the State government’s efforts over the past five years in the field of child rights. 

Earlier, the NGO had collaborated with the State Legal Service Authority and the Women and Child Welfare Department for State-level consultations over the Sampurna Behura Judgement of the Supreme Court on juvenile justice. They had discussed the implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, with a specific focus on the provision of rehabilitation of children and the Apex court’s observations in the matter. 

BBA has suggested the immediate constitution of a State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), with sufficient staff and funds. They also suggested the establishment of ten child-friendly courts at the district level. Mathur said the chief secretary had responded positively to recommendations made by Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

