Study finds archaeological value in lesser-known inscriptions in Warangal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lesser-known inscriptions, temples and fort belonging to Kakatiya era at Ashoknagar in Warangal have archaeological value and they need to be preserved, according to new research published in TRC Journal of Telangana Studies.

The research titled “Ashoknagar Inscription and Archaeology: An Exploration”, conducted by Dyavanpalli Satyanarayana, explored the Prataprudra Kota, the temples and inscriptions at Kota Katta, Dosamudram Tank and sculptures in the Ashoknagar village and found that they held high archaeological value and urged the Heritage Department of Telangana to preserve and work towards their conservation. While exploring Kota Katta in December 2018, Satyanarayana found an inscription on a stray mandapa, chiselled in 11 lines, incised on its two sides in Telugu.

Two maadas

“The inscription has clearly mentioned the well-known reign of the greatest Kakatiya ruler, Ganapatideva Mahaaraajulu and its data corresponding to the first week of February 1231,” Satyanarayana said. “The inscription recorded that a donor Achchesetti, son of Mallisetti, as donating two maadas (gold coins) for his long life, better health and wealth.”

“The maadas had to be given for interest by four professionals (nakharaalu) for maintaining perpetual lamp and whitewash of the temple,” Satyanarayana said.“We can safely say that the ancient fort, temple, sculptures were originally installed between 1100 AD and 1231 AD and the inscriptions indicate that the people of this forest area rose towards plain areas and the Kakatiyas entered into this area from plain areas by replacing Jainisim with Hinduism from the second half of 12th century to the first half of 13th century,” Satyanarayana said.

Iconographic features of Ganapati, Maisamma

This site in Ashoknagar in Warangal was utilised as a tribal welfare school in 1985. At the northern frontiers of the school, the study notes that there is a tank Dosamudram, where Dyavanpalli Satyanarayana, who did the research, found that there are iconographic features of Ganapati and Katta Maisamma from first half of 12th century