Every old building doesn’t merit heritage tag: Srinivas Goud 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud termed the Congress’ agitation against the construction of new buildings for Secretariat and Assembly as “much ado about nothing”.

Speaking to reporters at his TRSLP office on Tuesday, Goud said Congress leaders have been unable to accept the TRS’ growth and its popularity among the people. “Though the people have rejected them in a series of elections, these Congress leaders are still not changing their attitudes,” he said.

Goud claimed Congress is currently on ‘ventilator support’. “Most Congress MLAs have already joining TRS as they want to be on the side of the people. Those who have remaining in Congress should realise this,” he said.

The minister said that the State government currently uses building constructed by the Nizams. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is building the new Secretariat and Assembly with a vision for the next 100 years,” he said. It may be mentioned that Goud is a member of the sub-committee set up by the government to make suggestions on the Secretariat construction.

He recalled that all buildings in Hyderabad that were old did not necessary merit a heritage tag. “There are several conditions that a structure needs to meet in order to be identified a heritage building,” he said.

Srinivas Goud attacked Congress leaders for filing cases against the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and Palamuru-Rangareddy project. “The same leaders are now approaching the courts against the new Secretariat and Assembly,” he claimed.

The minister said the Congress leaders has sold away valuable lands in the city at throwaway prices, but never thought of constructing new and good buildings for use by the government.

“If Congress continues its attack against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, it is bound to get weaker. The party cannot stop the constructions in any way. The chief minister will not be cowed down by protests by Congress leaders,” Goud said.