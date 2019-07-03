Fresh attacks: Tribals thrash forest staff

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: IN a fresh bout of violence, tribals allegedly beat up five forest department staff, including a woman, at Timmampet in Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in the early hours of Tuesday. The officials were reportedly preventing the tribals from ploughing forest lands.

The attack comes close on the heels of the assault on Forest Range Officer Ch Anitha in Kumrambheem on Sunday and the threatening of forest staff in Bhadradri Kothagudem, allegedly, by MLA Vanama Nageswara Rao and his son on the next day.

Following the assault in Timmampet, police registered cases against 12 podu farmers under section 353 (assault on public servant), 324 (injuring with weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly committing offence with common objective), and 148 (rioting) of the IPC.

According to police, the six forest officials, including section officer Veesam Neelamaiah, had gone to Chalamannanagar in Timmampet upon receiving information that a few podu cultivators were ploughing the forest lands.

The officials seized the tractors that were being used to plough the fields and shifted them to the divisional forest office in Paloncha.

Meanwhile, a few podu cultivators who were present on the fields called for the villagers. Soon afterwards, over 150 villagers rushed to the spot and began attacking forest officials. Of the six forest staff, five sustained injuries. Beat officer G Bhaskar, forest beat officer Bhukya Padma, and three outsourced staff, namely, B Ramesh, Kondru Sandeep and Karam Naga Raju, were injured. Forest section officer Veesam Neelamaiah escaped unhurt. The injured staff have been admitted to Paloncha hospital.

Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, in a press release, said that stringent action would be initiated against those involved in the case. He asked the forest officials to inform police in advance before visiting the interiors of forests. District forest officer S Rambabu condemned the attack and said that the forest department would suspend their duties until the police provides protection to them.

NCW sends notice to DGP based on Express reports

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the report published in The New Indian Express regarding the woman forest officer being thrashed by TRS MLA’s brother and asked the Telangana DGP to send an Action Taken Report on the issue at the earliest. Express had reported on June 1 about how the officer in Kumrambheem was beaten up mercilessly while undertaking compensatory afforestation