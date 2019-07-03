HC orders status quo on Mir Alam tank issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Revenue Department and GHMC officials to maintain status quo in respect of constructions made to set up plastic recycling and other units, allegedly in the lake bed and buffer zone area of Mir Alam tank in the city. The Court also directed them to first have demarcation of Mir Alam tank and its FTL limits.

Justice P Naveen Rao passed this interim order in petitions filed by the owners of plastic recycle units and others who were aggrieved with the decision of GHMC authorities in declaring the premises occupied by them as lake bed and buffer zone area and issued notices to them for their removal.

The petitioners said that in some cases the authorities have even passed final orders declaring the premises as lake bed or buffer zone and accordingly ordered demolitions of the structures raised in the area.

The petitioners’ counsel urged the court to restrain the authorities from dispossession of the petitioners or demolition of their properties which included sheds and other structures from the subject lands.

After hearing the case, the judge directed the authorities to first have demarcation of Mir Alam tank prior to demolitions. There was a need to earmark the buffer zone area of the lake, the judge noted.

In reply, the government counsel told the court that the revenue and GHMC authorities would have a joint survey of the area after duly notifying the petitioners. So far, the authorities have given notices to 23 illegal occupants and would issue another notification in respect of other occupants of the area, he added.

Justice Naveen Rao ordered the authorities to have demarcation of the lake and to maintain status quo on the subject lands until further orders of the court. The matter is adjourned for three weeks.