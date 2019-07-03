HC tells govt to bring r&R cheques to next hearing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the court will take the initiative in distributing cheques to families affected by the Mallanna Sagar reservoir, a division Bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to bring all those cheques to the court for the case hearing on July 18.

These families had, in fact, refused to accept the cheques from Revenue department officials. Earlier, cheques issued as part of the rehabilitation and resettlement package were handed over to Ch Ravi Kumar, the counsel appearing for the oustees. The Bench made it clear that the affected persons cannot be deprived of benefits to which they are entitled to.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, was passing this order in relation to a petition filed by M Jayamma and 14 others, residents of Vemulaghat village in Thoguta mandal of Siddipet district, seeking direction to the authorities to not interfere in their lands until the process of acquisition is complete as per provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. They had challenged the award notification issued by the government in 2017. Special counsel of Telangana, A Sanjeev Kumar, told the court the petitioners have refused to take cheques from the officials stating that the government has not taken their objections into consideration before going ahead with the land acquisition process.

As part of the rehabilitation and resettlement package, cheques were made ready for distribution among the affected families, but the petitioners were not coming forward to take them. Besides, the government has also offered to provide double bedroom houses to such families and was also prepared to give `5.4 lakhs to those who do not want to take such houses, he added. After hearing the submissions of the special counsel, the Bench directed him to bring the said cheques to the court and posted the matter to July 18.