NIMS contract workers want salaries to be increased

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The contract workers at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have submitted a representation to Health Minister Eatela Rajender regarding the implementation of GO 68F that will substantially increase the salaries of the workers.

In a representation, the workers claimed that during the state bifurcation agitation, when Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had started a hunger strike, he was admitted in NIMS and had promised to make the positions of the contract workers permanent.

Workers are asking for permanent positions based on seniority. The representation also notes that last time the salaries were increased was in 2012. “We get paid `10,300, where as permanent employees who do the same work gets over `40,000,” said P Srinivas, V-P of NIMS Contract Employees Union.