Home States Telangana

No to DOST? Better stick to Osmania University fee structure

Students of several ‘autonomous’ colleges complain of exorbitant fees, TSCHE officials blame OU for mess.

Published: 03rd July 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania University

Osmania University (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though as many as 60 colleges have sought and got permission from the High Court, exempting them from participating in Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), the Osmania University has directed these colleges to still follow it’s fee structure.

Students allege that these colleges in the garb of being “autonomous” charge exorbitant fees. While the fee fixed by the Osmania University for different undergraduate courses is around Rs 12,000, some of these colleges charge around Rs 70,000. 

At the St Francis Xavier Degree College, King Koti, for instance, students are charged `30,000 annually for B.Com course as against the prescribed fee of `7,000 per year. This is in addition to the annual examination fee of `1,155. Further, for each backlog students have been made to pay `2,050 instead of charging `1,205.

However, as per the Osmania University, there are around 20 autonomous colleges which have the authority to fix their own fee. 
“These 60 colleges, some autonomous and others non-autonomous, approached the High Court and got permission to opt out of DOST. While autonomous ones can fix their own fees, others even while being outside DOST have to abide by the OU regulations,” explained Prof Ramchandram, vice chancellor of OU.

Ramachandram added that the Telangana Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) creates guidelines for fees only for medical and engineering colleges and not for undergraduate courses.    
OU’s fault
According to officials in the TS State Council for Higher Education, every year at the commencement of the academic year these “autonomous” colleges knock at the doors of the High Court and get permission to stay out of DOST while being affiliated to OU.
Stating that there is no such thing as autonomous colleges, the official said, “It is the fault of the OU which is extending affiliation to these colleges every year. By doing this they are allowing these colleges to blatantly flout the norms pertaining to admission based on reservation and fee regulation.”

4th phase of DOST counselling after inter supplementary results
Hyderabad: Students who confirmed their seats online through DOST in the three rounds of counselling will now have to visit the colleges to confirm the same. For this, the convenor said they have to visit the college by July 4. To confirm their admission in the college students need to submit college confirmation OPT along with the required certificates. Failure to report to the colleges before July 4 will result in the student losing his/her confirmed seat. For the students who are still awaiting their intermediate supplementary results, another round of counselling will be scheduled in the next few days after the results are announced, confirmed Prof R Limbadri, convenor DOST.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Degree Online Services Telangana Osmania University DOST
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp