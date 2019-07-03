Home States Telangana

‘Panchayats should be involved in school edu’

Shantha Sinha along with R Venkata Reddy and former MP B Vinod Kumar submitted the survey report to Principal Secretary, Education, Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday. 

HYDERABAD: THE MV Foundation, which conducted a survey on the schoolchildren, suggested that panchayat institutions like zilla parishads, mandals and gram panchayats to get involved in school education.

According to Shantha Sinha of MV Foundation, “As mentioned in the Constitution of India to bring accountability in the education system, panchayat institutions should also be involved for the better functioning of the schools. The same practice has paid positive dividends in States like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.” 

“Telangana government is already working on improving the learning outcomes in the state with 3-R strategy, along with this we also need to take few more steps to get better outcomes from this,” Sinha said. 

