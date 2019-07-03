Home States Telangana

Preparations in full swing for Golconda Bonalu

The ASI has declared that it will not charge fee from visitors on Thursdays and Sundays.

Published: 03rd July 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Golconda gears up to celebrate Bonalu from Thursday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is taking recarpeting works, not only at  Jagadamba Mahankali temple, also called as Golconda Yellamma at the Fort, but also 12 other works inside the fort complex at a cost of `80 lakh, GHMC Central Zone Commissioner Musharraf Faruqui told Express. 

“We are also redoing all roads that lead to Golconda, installed 300 temporary flood lights, deployed additional sanitation personnel, scheduled fogging and organised water for pilgrims,” Faruqui said. 
The bulk of the work is being taken up by the GHMC because the Archaeological Survey of India, the Central body which is incharge of Golconda, is facing a lack of funds. “Only the estimates have been finalised, the funds have not been released yet,” an ASI official said. 

The ASI has declared that it will not charge fee from visitors on Thursdays and Sundays. The fort would see a sea of crowd from July 4 to August 2.  “People often sacrifice animals inside the fort premises. We often find carcasses of dead animals after the festivities are over,” said  an ASI official. 

Festivities to be telecast live
The government is making arrangements for live telecast of the Bonalu festivities. The decision was announced at a review meeting of ministers  Indrak aran Reddy and 
T Srinivas Yadav

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp