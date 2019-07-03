TPCC wants memorial for YSR in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TPCC on Tuesday demanded that the Telangana government establish a ‘world class memorial’ for YS Rajashekar Reddy, the chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh who had died in a helicopter crash in 2009.

In a statement here, TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said the State Government should initiate the process for setting up a memorial by allocating land at an important location in Hyderabad and provide necessary funds for it. “It is an indisputable fact that the rule of late Rajasekhar Reddy was a golden era in the annals of undivided Andhra Pradesh. People from all regions, especially Telangana, benefitted from his schemes. Since Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao himself has admitted on several occasions that YSR’s regime was pro-poor, he should take the initiative of setting up a memorial for him,” he said.

Reddy welcomed the recent meetings between the chief ministers of both Telugu States. He said both States must have cordial relations. “Setting up a YSR Memorial in Hyderabad will improve relations between the two States even more,” he added.