Tragic end: Two students kill selves in separate incidents

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Two students — one pursuing engineering at IIT-Hyderabad and another medicine at MNR Medical College — hanged themselves in their hostel rooms in two separate incidents in Sangareddy.

According to Sangareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) D Sridhar Reddy, Mark Andrew Charles, 25, a second-year Master of Designing student at IIT-Hyderabad killed himself fearing he may not do well in his studies. Charles hailed from Varanasi in UP and was a good-natured student, the DSP added.

On Monday, Charles reportedly went to his room after dinner. Nobody grew suspicious the next morning, but when he didn’t come out even after 2 pm, the college staff knocked on his door. When he didn’t open it, they broke in to find the youngster’s body hanging from a ceiling fan.

Police said Charles wrote in his diary that he was killing himself as he felt he would be a failure in life. He reportedly said society wouldn’t spare those who failed in life.

He said he was good to everyone, but considered himself a failure, and that was why he was taking his own life. He requested his parents to forgive him, and asked for his body not to be cremated, but be given to a laboratory so it could be of some use.

Charles’ parents, who live in Varanasi, were informed of his suicide, and the youngster’s body was sent to the Sangareddy government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, in the second incident, P Sandeep Reddy, who was pursuing his first-year of MBBS at the MNR Medical College, ended his life by hanging in his hostel room on late Monday. The police said that no suicide note was found in his room.

Sandeep Reddy had reportedly gone to his room after dinner on Monday night. The next day, his uncle Srinivas Reddy tried to call him, but when the youngster did not respond to his calls, his uncle suspected something was wrong.

Srinivas Reddy rushed to the college campus on Tuesday and met Sandeep’s hostel warden. The two of them went to Sandeep’s room, where they found him hanging from a ceiling fan.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Srinivas Reddy, and the body has been shifted to the Sangareddy government hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police are investigating the case.