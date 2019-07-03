Home States Telangana

TRS membership drive to halt BJP growth?

Pink party leaders are specifically targeting youth who, they believe, are gravitating towards PM Narendra Modi

Published: 03rd July 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s ongoing membership drive seems to have a singular aim — check the growth of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the State. 
TRS is confident that BJP cannot emerge as an alternative, however this has not stopped it from being cautious. The TRS has set a target of enrolling more than 59 lakh members into the party, inducting at least 50,000 new members in each Assembly segment.

It may be recalled that TRS was delivered an unpleasant surprise in the recent Lok Sabha elections. As many as four seats went to BJP candidates, including key constituencies such as Karimnagar and Nizamabad; they were expected to be safe seats for senior leaders B Vinod Kumar and K Kavitha. Post the results, TRS leaders have come to the conclusion that the youth of the State, at least in some areas, are supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And they believe they can contain BJP’s growth if they attract young Telanganites towards TRS. 

“TRS was founded in 2001 and it led the Telangana movement for 14 long years. But those born in 2001 became first-time voters this year. They have not witnessed our (TRS’) agitations. They have only seen TRS in power. This is the reason why, in some segments, they supported (Narendra) Modi in the Lok Sabha elections,” claimed a TRS leader. 
While TRS is indeed looking to attract the State’s youth, the senior leader emphasised that this does not mean it fears the BJP. “BJP can never become an alternative to TRS. The people will not accept BJP here like they do in north India,” he said. 

TRS leader and Chennur MLA Balka Suman said BJP will remain only an ‘Uttaradi party’ (a part of north Indians). “BJP will not be able to expand its base in Telangana. Though it might have won four Lok Sabha seats, its strength at the grassroots has not increased,” he said.  Another leader echoed Suman’s views. He claimed BJP’s vote share in the MPTC and ZPTC elections indicated its actual strength. 
For all its talk, it appears TRS is not taking any chances. Multiple BJP leaders have already made their intentions clear -- they want the saffron party to form the State government in Telangana in 2023. In an attempt to keep this dream unattainable, TRS is trying to take on board all communities in the State, hoping that they will continue to support it. The pink party leadership has said 51 per cent of all party posts will be given to persons from the SC, ST and minority communities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp