VIT-AP inks pact with Arizona University 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE VIT-AP University and the Arizona State University (ASU) have signed an agreement for International Dual Degree Programme in Business Analytics.

Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor of the VIT-AP university, signed an agreement with Arizona State University represented by Dr Raghu Santhanam, Chair, Department of Information Systems and Dr Kay Farris, Senior Associate Dean, Academic Programs, WP Carey School of Business, on June 28 for an International Dual Degree Programme in Business Analytics.

Students with the eligibility Class XII from any group with mathematics with an aggregate of 60 per cent and with a minimum of 70 per cent in mathematics, can apply for four-year programme.

The prospective students can complete the first two years at VIT-AP and pursue the next in Arizona State University in USA.