AP urged to absorb power employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Electricity Engineers Association (TEEA) and Vidyut Accounts Officers Association of Telangana (VAOAT) demanded that the AP government absorb around 1,100 employees relieved by TS government.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, TEEA President N Sivaji and VAOAT General Secretary P Anjaiah welcomed the initiative by AP and TS CMs to resolve the pending issues between the two states. They said that several power employees were relieved by Telangana in 2015 and they were not absorbed by the AP government.